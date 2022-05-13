Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad is all set to release in a few days and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. The 33-year-old actress will now appear on the much-loved comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Scroll down to know more.

Helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film will see Kangana playing the role of Agent Agni while Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta will play the antagonist roles. Sharib Hashmi will be playing an important role. All the stars will now grace the upcoming episode of TKSS.

A new promo was shared by the network recently teasing the audience about the fun time among comedian Kapil Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi. Kapil praised Kangana for her looks, and the latter asked him, “Itna weight loose kar liya… pichli baar aayi toh aap 4 mahiney se (pregnant) the.”

The comedian-host replied, “Main papa banne wala tha.” The Queen actress then also recalled about Kapil mocking Archana Puran Singh. She then said, “Pichli baar inhone aapka mazak udaya tha. Toh aaj hum inki keechai karenge.” The comedian then gave it back saying, “Duniya mein chhodna mat kisi ko… sabki keechai karte rehna.”

In another sequence, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakraborty present a gag wherein the former asked the latter to accept his proposal. Kapil Sharma then interjected and pointed at Kangana Ranaut saying, “Dekho yeh mera school ka dost hai… yeh bhi meri 15 saal se dost hai. Nepotism ho raha hai Kangana.”

Dhaakad’s second promo was launched yesterday, and during the press conference, Kangana showed support to Mahesh Babu over his comment on the ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ remark. She said, “Yeh toh unhone sahi kaha ki Bollywood unhe afford nahi kar sakta. I agree with this because I know for the fact that many filmmakers have approached him…and their industry (Telugu) singlehandedly became the number 1 film industry in India. Toh ab unhe Bollywood definitely nahi afford kar sakta.”

