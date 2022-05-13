Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular and most loved television actresses. She is well known for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier this year, the actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Now the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress recently shared some steamy photos in which she can be seen posing with her husband. The pictures are taking the internet by storm. While some loved the steamy pics, some criticised her for copying Kangana Ranaut. Scroll down to know more.

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share some pictures with a caption that read, “Chemistry between two people is the strangest science of all.” In the pictures, the actress was seen flaunting her sultry side in this hot gown as she sits on her hubby’s lap.

Needless to say, the hot couple is giving relationship goals to newlyweds in these super hot pictures. Take a look at the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Soon after she shared pictures on the photo-sharing website, some users praised her bold avatar. But some users didn’t seem to like and immediately compared her with her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. A user commented, “kangana ka look cheat karne se unki jaisi bold and fearless nhi ho jaugi madam 😂,” while another user wrote, “sasti kangna.” A third user commented, “aa jaa kar gobar pe hi girna tha.”

This is not the first time that netizens trolled Ankita Lokhande. Previously, the actress and her husband Vicky Jain were spotted in the city twinning in black. Ankita had worn a black outfit and had tied her hair in a tight bun. She completed her look with black smokey eyes. However, netizens trolled her mercilessly. A user wrote, “Ye makeup Kiya hai ki Mazak” while another user wrote, “Jaadu wapas aagya earth par.”

