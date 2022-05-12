During his stint in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show, Lock Upp, comedian Munawar Faruqui made headlines when he made a shocking revelation. In one of the episode, the comedian spilt the beans on his marital status and revealed that he’s already married. He even went on to add that he’s not only hitched but is also a father to a young boy. After running successfully for a couple of months, Kangana Ranaut’s show concluded recently.

The Ekta Kapoor’s show saw Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner and taking the trophy home. Ever since the comedian had come out the ‘jail’ he’s been quite caught up with interviews.

Every now and then we come across multiple statements made by Munawar Faruqui, couple of which are topping the headlines and how. But now for the first time Munawar revealed why he kept his marital status hidden from his housemates. The comedian had developed a connection with co-contestant Anjali Arora, whose heart broke after learning about his marriage.

Speaking to Times Of India, Munawar Faruqui said, “Yes, I wasn’t ready to talk about my past on the show. But at the same time I realised that I don’t want to hide it also from anyone. It happens with all of us that when we are going through 4/5 difficult situations in life, we try to deal with them one at a time. Everyone has their past and now when I am a known face and given the celebrity tag, I will have to talk about my personal life and it is no more personal now. Hai kuch zindagi ke puraane kisse but aage badhna hai zindagi ka naam.”

Not only that, Munawar Faruqui was also asked about his girlfriend with whom he has shared quite some cozy pics. Speaking about his girlfriend Nazila, Munawar said, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world, so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective.”

“I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture. I have experienced different things inside the show, it was not just about going inside and winning it. Lock Upp was a learning experience for me and because of the show I’ve become more vocal “joh nahi Kehta tha Woh bhi ab kehne laga hoon”. I’ve become more expressive now,” added Munawar Faruqui.

