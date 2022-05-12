Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu has impressed his fans with his interesting Tik Tok videos. Ever since the video-sharing app was banned in India, Faisu has been amusing his fans on various social media platforms. Most recently it was confirmed that the digital star will appear in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. With a humungous fan following and a whopping net worth, he’s one of the richest social media influencers from India.

Until now he has appeared in a number of music videos with other social media artists. After the ban of the Chinese app, the actor created his YouTube channel in 2020 where he entertained his loyal fans with short clips and various other things. In this article, we’ll talk about his net worth, car collection and relationship. Scroll down below to know more.

Net Worth – As reported by Lehren, Mr Faisu who is 27 years old has a massive income and as per the entertainment portal his net worth is more than 2 million dollars which is Rs 14 Crore approximately. Apart from acting and making lip-syncing videos, his main source of income comes from paid promotions and brand endorsement.

It is said that Mr Faisu charges around 6 lakhs for brand promotions, while he makes around 50,000 for his social media posts. Even after the Tik Tok ban, the actor remained consistent by sharing videos on his other social media platforms. The artist also owns a perfume brand called, 2407 crush.

Relationships – Although he never talks about his love life, but many believe that he’s in a relationship with Jannat Zubair. They always keep their lips tight about saying anything about it but their previous social media posts and public appearance has sparked dating rumours. As per the same media portal, he was even linked with Jumana Khan.

Car Collection – Reportedly, Mr Faisu is also a fan of luxury cars and owns a number of branded cars. He has an SUV, Range Rover Velar which costs Rs 86 Lakhs, and a BMW 6 Series, which is a sedan car and costs around Rs 68 Lakhs. His collection also includes a top variant of Mahindra Thar which is around 15 Lakhs along with Jaguar XE worth Rs. 46 – 48 Lakhs.

