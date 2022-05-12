Actress Pooja Kava is a part of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’. She plays the role of Ketki in it. The actor says that the name of the show is quite unique and the narrative is interesting.

Advertisement

“I wanted to do the show because of the name and that was the first thought that came to mind because I’m very fond of Radha-Krishna stories and follow Krishna’s teachings in my daily life. It motivates and inspires me a lot! I’m pretty sure Krishna Ji has already blessed this show,” actress says.

Advertisement

Talking more about the narrative, Pooja Kava adds: “These days TV shows are based on complete family dramas like saas-bahu ‘nok jhok’ and love triangles. This show has a name that would probably make people think that this is a devotional show. But when they watch it they’ll find out that this too is a drama and all the ‘nok jhok’, ‘pyaar aur takrar’ here could be related to the relationship between Radha and Krishna and their selfless love for each other. I would not like to give away much right now.”

Pooja Kava as Ketki is Mohan’s (played by Shabir Ahluwalia) sister. “The character has grey shades. Ketki is Ketu in the family. She’s married to a guy she fell in love with when she was 18-19 years old and has made him a ‘ghar jamai’ and she wants all the control over her paternal home,” she shares.

The backdrop of the show is Vrindavan which has a beautiful history. “Vrindavan is a beautiful place! You just feel so positive entering the set every day. I feel blessed that I got a chance to go to Vrindavan, also we were actually shooting in Gowardhan. It’s an overwhelming feeling. The atmosphere and everything is so positive there,” adds the actor, who is also doing a show called ‘Tera Mera Sath Rahe’.

Pooja Kava enjoys juggling two shows and feels visibility in today’s time is crucial.

As an actor, Pooja takes every new show as a new adventure. “You find new people, make new friends on the set, the atmosphere on each set is also different, there are new challenges too. There is also an urge to make sure that the performance is reaching out to the people and they are feeling a connection with the content and performance. Every new show is therefore a new roller coaster ride for me,” she adds.

Must Read: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Bond With Anjali Arora: “Itne Comfortable The Ki I Can Disrespect Her”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube