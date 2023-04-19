Damini orders Radha to make tea for everyone and tells her that if she fails to do the task, then she would get punished. Nikhil tells Damini that he has informed the peon not to pick up Radha’s call if she asks for help. On the other hand, Mohan wonders what Damini told her about their relationship, where he had promised to marry her. Mohan wonders if he is taking away Damini’s rights. On the other hand, Radha is tense in the kitchen as the peon isn’t picking up her call. Later she thinks of a plan to let down Damini. While Mohan wonders why he always thinks of Radha when she isn’t at home, Tulsi sees him and says that he is falling in love with Radha. Tulsi tells him that Damini isn’t good for him and he is only made for Radha.

Radha picks up the empty cups of everybody from their tables and smells them to get to know everyone’s taste. She gets a call from Mohan, and Mohan tells her that Gungun’s teacher has called him to meet in the school. Radha denies going with him as Damini won’t allow her to go. Damini finishes the meeting, and Radha gets tea for everyone and tells them how she managed to make everyone’s favourite tea. Damini gets furious and gives Radha another task to read out the minutes of the meeting ppt. While Radha is unable to read it, Kadambari enters the cabin and tells Damini that what she is doing isn’t fair to Radha.

In the latest episode of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Radha goes and gets some Hindi books published by Trivedi Publications and tells Kadambari that let’s see who can read the books published by Trivedi Publications. She questions the employees about the meaning of some Hindi words, and they are unable to answer. Later she questions Damini about telling the Hindi ABCs. Damini is unable to answer, and Radha tells everyone that though they publish Hindi books, they don’t know about Hindi, and she explains everyone the importance of Hindi language.

“Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan”, produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Aroraa, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

