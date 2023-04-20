There was a time when Bollywood and soulful musical renditions were synonymous with one another, and one could not be thought of without the other. Some good songs do come out of Bollywood but not as frequently. There are soulful renditions that come out of Bollywood every once in a while that whisk you away to the times bygone. ‘Tere Bina’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is the perfect example of such kind of music.

Advertisement

The team behind ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has released ‘Tere Bina’, the latest addition to the chartbuster album of the movie, and it is the perfect example of a reverberating rendition that isn’t meant for just your ears, but for your soul. The album of Salman Khan’s latest film has already hit the right chords with the audience and ‘Tere Bina’ has taken that to another level completely. ‘Tere Bina’ isn’t just a melodious song but a time machine that takes you to a time and place where you can appreciate and revel in the nuances of good music composition and its execution.

Advertisement

Right after the song was released by the makers, it caught the audience’s attention. The song is trending all over social media and video-sharing platforms. Appreciating the song, netizens commented, “A truly heart-touching melody. Sajid-Wajid has done justice to the lyrics of this song.” “What a song! Emotional and rhythmic as well. Love you Salman Khan for a lifetime” wrote another user. Referring to the song’s lyrics and composition, a user wrote, “This song is so beautiful and soulful. The melody and lyrics are just perfect, and Zee Music always touches the heart. Sajid-Wajid’s voice adds another layer of emotion to the song. I can’t stop listening to it! It’s a masterpiece. Salman Khan is always the best.”

The music for ‘Tere Bina’ has been composed by Sajid, with lyrics by Sajid and background vocals by Sajid-Wajid.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release this Friday. Advance booking is open now!

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra Caught In A Non-Stop ‘Blush’ Mode As She Visits Manish Malhotra’s Residence Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha, Netizens React: “Ek Number Ladka Patai Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News