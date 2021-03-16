Music composer brothers Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan were regarded by all as Sajid-Wajid. With Wajid passing away last year due to a kidney infection and complications due to COVID-19, we never thought we would be using Sajid Wajid together again.

Advertisement

But that stops now. In memory of his younger brother, Sajid has now adopted his name as his new surname. The composer opened up about the same in a recent interview and is evidence of his love. Read on to know all that he said below.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Times Of India, Sajid Khan said, “I don’t want people to call me Sajid Khan, so I have adopted Wajid as my surname. Now, my name is Sajid Wajid and that’s how it will be till the end. So what if he isn’t physically present, I feel his presence all the time. I have started composing tunes I never thought I would and I think it’s because of him. I feel that Wajid is with me during those times.”

Talking about the bond he shares with his siblings, Sajid Khan said, “We were three brothers — Wajid, Javed and I. When our father was unwell, he told us never to let anything come between us, and we have always followed that. We want to set an example of brotherhood. Today, a lot of importance is given to money, career and power. Siblings don’t meet each other and children don’t take care of their old parents. But, we are not like that. We are extremely attached to our families and our priority is to keep them happy. I was so close to Wajid that I met him in the ICU wearing the PPE kit much against everyone’s advice.”

On the professional front, Sajid Wajid is a celebrity mentor on the Indian Pro Music League. For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Car Collection: From Rolls Royce To Porsche, The Greek God’s Swanky Beasts Are Dream Come True!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube