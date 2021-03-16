Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. He is fondly referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood because of his dashing and chiselled looks. Roshan has appeared in a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old actor, who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, is one of the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema. However, not many are aware that his love for cars. One of the reasons could be that he doesn’t post much about it on social media. He has got some mesmerising beauties inside his garage which we will unveil today.

Mercedes S600 Maybach

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has a lot of cars in his garage but it seems the Mercedes S600 Maybach is his favourite. So much so that he is often spotted driving the luxury sedan on the streets of Mumbai. The car is packed with a 6-litre V12 petrol engine that generates 523Bhp and 830 Nm torque. The car is worth Rs 2.70 crore.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

War actor’s luxury SUV comes with a V8 petrol engine that can accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in 3.9 seconds and reach top speeds of 286 km/hour. The luxury SUV seems to be the perfect car to escape the limelight and yet be in the spotlight somehow. The price range of the SUV is Rs 1.19 crore to Rs 1.92 crore.

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan were involved in an accident of their Mercedes-Benz S-Class a few years ago. The two escaped unhurt which led them to have increased respect for the safety of the car and build quality reports The Financial Times. Now the father-son duo owns the Mercedes-Benz S Class that generates energy from its 4.7-litre V8 engine that outputs 429 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The price of the car ranges from Rs 1.38 crore to Rs 1.43 crore.

1966 Ford Mustang

By now it’s well-known that Hrithik loves luxury cars, but not many know that he loves vintage cars as well. He is one of those purists who owns one of the most iconic American cars, the 1966 Ford Mustang.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Hrithik is one of the few celebrities who owns the prestigious Rolls Royce Ghost. Duggu gifted himself this luxury sedan on his 42nd birthday. Normally, the car comes with a price tag of around Rs 6 Crore but he has extensively modified and customised for which he paid another 1Cr for the modifications. The luxury sedan comes with 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine powers this exotic luxury sedan and generates 563Bhp. The car can go from 0-100 in 4.9 seconds!

Must Read: When Meena Kumari Turned The ‘Tragedy Queen’ In Her Real Life With Alcoholism, Debt & Loneliness – Riches To Rags #4

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube