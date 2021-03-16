Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan’s sister, has announced her separation from husband DJ Aqeel after 22 years of marriage. The couple shared the news of their separation on their official Instagram handles and people from across the fraternity are pouring in love and blessings for them.

The couple shares two kids together named Azaan (17), Fiza (14).

Sharing the news of the separation, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali wrote a long emotional post with husband DJ Aqeel that read, “Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other.”

Farah Khan Ali’s post continued, “It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”. We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer.”

Farah Khan Ali continued, “This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life. 🙏”

Farah Khan Ali shared the post with the couple’s picture along with it. Take a look:

DJ Aqeel shared the same post on his Instagram handle too.

Farah Khan Ali’s sister Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Sophie Choudry and Dia Mirza reacted to their post and left comments under their picture.

