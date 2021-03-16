The Big Bull Teaser Out! Abhishek Bachchan & Ajay Devgn Collaborate To Narrate The Tale Of Harshad Mehta & His Scams

The wait is finally over, The Big Bull is all set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar multiplex on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 8th April 2021. Ajay Devgn takes the audience through the world of The Big Bull through the teaser video.

The film is inspired by some of the shocking shifts that shook the financial fabric of India. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.

The Big Bull teaser takes into the world of Sensex in these 33 seconds only. The impactful voiceover of Ajay Devgn surely takes the teaser a notch higher. With whatever we can see, one thing is clear that Abhishek Bachchan is surely going to win all our hearts with this one.

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, and it is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma team up as co-producers. The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 8th April 2021.

We are sure that after this announcement it will be difficult for you guys to wait till the release of this film. How did you like the teaser? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

