Deepika Padukone and her career saw a turnaround because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. That hat trick in the form of Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat was the gamechanger no one ever saw. Previously we had reported to you how Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected the first film. The latest trivia is about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being signed for the other two. Read on for all the details!

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! Aishwarya was the first choice for Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The actress had given her nod and was about to sign the dotted lines. But things turn upside down because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Advertisement

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that it was SLB who failed to find the apt actor opposite her. Of course, the pairing makes a hell of lot of an impact in films and with movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, it couldn’t have been compensated any other way!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had revealed, “He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) didn’t get the Bajirao for me. He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time. So, that’s how it didn’t happen. So, at the end of the day, you need to see the casting. If the casting is not happening, then sometimes, it doesn’t come together. The intention is always there to work together, but it didn’t happen. We both loved working with each other, so let’s see, whenever it is meant to be.”

As much as we would have loved to see ARB in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, we’re happy the role landed up with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!

Who else agrees? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Koimoi Recommends Axone: A Day In The Life Of North East Folks Who Seek Acceptance In A Set Up That Is Racist Towards Them



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube