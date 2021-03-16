Thanks to Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant has found a new niche and is one of the most trending topics in the country. To her further help, was the news that Javed Akhtar once told her that he would want to write a film on her life. And not just that, Akhtar even confirmed the same, and it was all over the headlines in no time. But the question is, who will play Rakhi if it ever happens?

If you have been away from the news, Rakhi recently revealed that Javed Akhtar has told her that he wants to write a script based on her journey. Later, the veteran writer-lyricist confirmed how they met on a flight, and he was touched by her story. Now, Rakhi is opening up on which actors she wants to play her in the biopic. This isn’t the first time, but the names are different. Read on to know what Sawant has to say about the same.

Now talking to ETimes, Rakhi Sawant has opened up on which actor she wants to play her in the biopic. Rakhi has not just one but three names. The first is Alia Bhatt. Talking about her, Sawant said, “I think there are two-three actresses who can do justice to my role. The first is Alia Bhatt, I think she is superb. She is bold and bindass and she is not scared of anyone. I think to play my role someone should have these characteristics.”

Mentioning Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Radhika Apte as her other two choices, Rakhi Sawant said, “I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas can also play my role. Radhika Apte is also good. Both Priyanka and Radhika Apte are bold and have the spark to do my role. I have gone through a lot of ups and downs but I never let anything affect my reputation. I have crossed many lakshman rekha and I handled everything in my life with grace.”

What do you have to say about the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

