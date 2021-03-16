Bigg Boss 14 has helped a lot of contestants rise to fame. Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and others are enjoying a buzz all over again. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and others are witnessing a huge boost in their careers. Another star who is making a lot of noise is Rahul Vaidya. Read on for all the details!

Advertisement

Rahul showcased his singing talents a lot of times in his Bigg Boss journey. He even made personalized tracks for his friendship with Aly Goni and Aly & Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship. It is very well known that he is an ace singer, but it remains shocking that he hasn’t bagged any Bollywood gig yet!

Advertisement

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, Rahul Vaidya has finally bagged his first Bollywood break. It is none other than host Salman Khan who has provided him with the opportunity. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up could be seen crooning a love track in the upcoming film, Radhe.

Radhe was scheduled for a release last year. However, the pandemic spoilt all the plans but Salman Khan was adamant that we would arrive for his massive fan base only in theatres. The film is finally slated for a release in May. The post-production work is currently under-way. Amidst it all, adding a romantic track by Rahul Vaidya seems unlikely. But when it comes to Bhai, expect the unexpected!

On the personal front, Rahul is enjoying the best phase of his life. He has been vacationing with his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The duo was even seen attending a wedding function recently.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are said to tie the knot by the end of this year!

Must Read: All Gadar Fans, Cheer Up! Sunny Deol Led Film Is Getting A Sequel Very Soon, Confirms Director Anil Sharma



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube