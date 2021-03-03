Rahul Vaidya has earned newfound fame with Bigg Boss 14. The singer has enjoyed a massive buzz with his stint inside the house. He recently met Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and is detailing his entire experience with the star kid. Read on for the entire scoop.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul has been having a gala time. He could be seen posing alongside a chopper, which seems to be a glimpse of his vacation. Apart from that, his life with Aly Goni and pictures with girlfriend Disha Parmar are the talk of the town as well.

Amidst it all, a video of Rahul Vaidya is going viral on fan pages of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In the video, the Bigg Boss 14 runner up details his meet with Aryan Khan. From praising his down-to-earth attitude to his humble nature, Rahul has nothing but heaps of praises for the starkid.

Rahul Vaidya in the video could be heard saying, “I met this very charming and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. The reason I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge, obviously because of security reasons. It is common things – hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezen (such things happen). He was so patiently standing there. He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan’s son.”

“He was so patiently standing there. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says ‘Mufasa ka beta’. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well. He had no arrogance,” Rahul Vaidya continued.

Well, there’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have given the best possible upbringing to all their children!

But this sure is a sweet experience shared by Rahul Vaidya. Isn’t it?

