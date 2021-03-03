KGF Chapter 2 is all set for a release in July and the buzz is sky-high. Starring Yash in a lead role, the film is expected to do some ‘unexpected’ business at the box office, and the makers are trying their best to put as much as money in their kitty in the pre-release phase. Unfortunately, they aren’t getting deals as expected and here, Prabhas’ Salaar is coming to the rescue.

As we all know, Hombale Films and director Prashanth Neel, the KGF combo, is working on Salaar. Reportedly, they are using Prabhas’ film to bring in more money for the Yash starrer. Earlier, it was learnt that the KGF 2 makers are quoting high prices for distribution rights and the response so far has been mixed.

Now, as Tollywood.net reports, Salaar is being offered to distributors in Telugu states along with KGF Chapter 2. The combo deal is planned for acquiring as much money as possible for the latter one. We have seen this formula being used multiple times by big banners and see if it works for Hombale films.

Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is slated for a release on 16th July 2021.

Meanwhile, films in the last couple of weeks, its raining announcement of release dates from both Bollywood and South industry. with a chaotic lineup, a lot of films are clashing at the box office. It includes Salman Khan starrer Radhe vs John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Apart from that, there is Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam vs Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Prithviraj vs Jersey and RRR vs Maidan amongst others. If that isn’t enough, there’s going to be a massive war between BellBottom and Fast & Furious 9 too. Interestingly, KGF 2 is enjoying royal treatment as nobody is ready to clash.

