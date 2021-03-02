Siddharth Anand’s espionage action thriller film Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. It was reported that DP will play the role of an agent just like SRK. Now the latest update about Deepika’s look has been revealed.

Advertisement

Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan is an action-packed thriller, which will be part of Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The film recently went on floors. Salman Khan and SRK commenced shooting for the third schedule of Pathan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai last week.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla reveals that Deepika Padukone will be sporting a stylish boy cut look in the film. A source close to the development said, “It’s the character of a suave agent, who goes on a mission alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and after contemplating on multiple looks, they finally zeroed into the boy cut (short hair) avatar for DP. She has already shot a considerable chunk in the film, and is expected to join the gang of Pathan again from mid of March.”

The source also revealed that the makers have cancelled a grand entry scene for Deepika earlier in December. The source said to the publication, “It was a massive set up to film her introductory scene at YRF studios. The audience are on to see DP like never before in Pathan.”

Reportedly, Deepika has been training hard for her nuanced character in the film. She has been training in different forms of action in order to perform the stunts with conviction. Soon the team will fly abroad for a marathon schedule this month, where Shah Rukh and Deepika will be a part of this stint. John Abraham, who is currently shooting for the film Ek Villain Returns, will also join the team this month. John will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film.

Apart from this, the report also claims that Siddharth Anand has shot some scenes against the green screen set up with VFX plates brought in from UAE, Turkey and several other countries. The source said, “It’s going to be a big-screen visual spectacle with action and thrill on a different level. The three leads – SRK, DP and John – as also Salman, who has an extended cameo, have an action in plenty to offer in the film.”

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Asks Her Father Shakti Kapoor To Quit Smoking As Her Birthday Gift

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube