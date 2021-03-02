It’s Tiger Shroff’s birthday, and the makers of his next film, Heropanti 2, have gifted his fans with something they have been waiting for for quite some time now. Celebrating the actor’s special day, the makers – Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) – unveiled a new poster along with the film’s release date. Scroll down to know when this action-packed film is hitting cinema halls.

As per the tweets of the team, the Ahmed Khan Khan directorial will be hitting cinemas in the last month of this year, and it means you need to wait just 9 more months to see him on the silver screen.

Talking about the poster, it shows Tiger in full action mode as he points guns in both directions while on the rooftop of a car. The film is slated to release on 3rd December 2021.

Tweeting the poster and the release date of Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff wrote, “My first love is back (Red heart) action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas (Partying face Red heart) #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies”

My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas 🥳❤️#SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/g9JyMNzhiM — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 2, 2021

Sharing the same poster, Heropanti 2 director, Ahmed Khan tweeted, “Can’t stop roaring coz it’s @iTIGERSHROFF’s birthday! (Fire) Wait and watch what is ahead (Smiling face with sunglasses) We bring to you #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 on 3rd December, 2021 (Collision symbol) @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies”

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) also took to their official handle and tweeted the latest poster of Heropanti 2 and shared the release date. They wrote, “Dropping this Bomb Poster on our @iTIGERSHROFF’s birthday! (Fire) We couldn’t be more Excited (Red Heart) #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 releases in cinemas on 3rd December, 2021 (Clapper board)@khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala

Heropanti 2 had grabbed everyone’s attention when it was announced that the film was to go on floors in December and would shoot in 9 countries across the globe. The film, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, is an Ahmed Khan directorial that also stars Tara Sutaria.

How excited are you to see this Tiger Shroff starrer in theatres? Let us know in the comments. Also, for more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

