Ajay Devgn isn’t fond of making any promotional noise when it comes to his new releases. He just lets his acting to do the work and so far, that has worked in Singham’s favour. Now, in star ranking too, he might just surpass Aamir Khan without anyone letting know.

For those who are unaware, we, at Koimoi, have a dedicated table called Stars’ Power Index. It determines the ranking of actors on the basis of the movies in 100 crore and other coveted clubs. It also considers the overseas collection of movies.

As of now, Ajay Devgn has 1300 points to his credit and holds 4th place in star ranking. Aamir Khan is currently at 3rd with 1450 points. Breaking down 1300 points– Ajay has 9 movies in 100 crore club (Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De), 2 movies in 200 crore club (Golmaal Again, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior).

Speaking of Aamir Khan’s 1450 points, he has 2 movies in 100 crore club (Ghajini, Thugs Of Hindostan), 2 movies in 200 crore club (3 Idiots, Dhoom 3), 2 movies in 300 crore club (PK, Dangal) and 5 movies in Best Of Overseas’ top 10 list (Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK, Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots).

As of now, Aamir Khan has only one confirmed release in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha. Initially, the film was scheduled for December 2020 release but got postponed due to a pandemic. A new release date is yet to be announced of the same. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has Maidaan that will be releasing during Dussehra 2021. We can even see Ajay’s one of upcoming projects releasing before Laal Singh Chaddha arrives.

So, it’s clear that Ajay Devgn has a big chance to surpass the margin of 150 points between him and Aamir Khan to enjoy a lead in star ranking. Click here to visit star ranking.

(Note: we haven’t included Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR to Ajay’s kitty as he is said to be part of a normal cameo and not an extended one that we saw in Secret Superstar)

