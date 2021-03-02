Tiger Shroff is surely ruling the Indian cinema amongst actors of his generation. He enjoys a massive fan following and there’s no worry for box office numbers. From the Baaghi to the Heropanti franchise, it’s like he holds the action world in his fist! But is he now set to rule the headlines for a love life with Disha Patani as well? Read on for details!

For a long time, Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating each other. They are often spotted together for lunch or dinner date together. If that isn’t enough, they’re always rooting each other in terms of their professional work and going on vacations together. However, the duo has always maintained that they’re good friends.

Amidst it all, father Jackie Shroff has broken his silence over Tiger Shroff tying the knot. The veteran actor says that his son is married to his work. “He is married to his work right now. I don’t think he is going to defocus because once he focuses on something then he has a laser-like focus. If he gets married, I know he will be going to focus on that,” Jackie said.

Jackie Shroff, being a proud father, also spoke about Tiger Shroff’s career. “I am happy that he has turned out to be beyond my imagination. I always knew that he would be good at anything (he tries).”

The veteran star also recalled a childhood memory when Tiger fell off the skating board but stood up and got back to it. “That was the moment, I knew that he knows what balancing is, what hurt is, and he knows how to stand up on his feet again and do things again,” said Jackie Shroff.

Would you live to witness Tiger Shroff tie the knot? But will Disha Patani be the lucky girl? Only time will tell.

