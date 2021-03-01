Finally, it’s a relief as Bollywood box office enthusiasts will be getting a bucket full of releases to talk about. But as there’s a bit of time as big-ticket films arrive, we’ll be tracing the films that had already made noise. As you all know, every month we talk about the highest grossers of the particular month, today we’ll be revisiting the highest-ever March month grossers. The list is dominated by Baaghi actor, Tiger Shroff.

In March, there aren’t many big grossers as the list of top 5 films ends up featuring one film with less than 100 crores collection. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look.

Baaghi 3

Starting from the least, we have Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 at 5th place. Released in 2020, the film did enjoy a huge start but failed to sustain its momentum. While the mixed word-of-mouth made a huge dent, the COVID-19 scare too affected the overall business. It just fell short of the 100 crore mark as it made 97.32 crores in the theatrical run.

Raid

Raid was a sleeper hit of 2018. As predicted, the film took a decent start but showed a growth on the following days. Movie buffs loved the chemistry shared by Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, which single-handedly made the film cross a benchmark of 100 crores. The film holds 4th place in the list of all-time highest March grossers with a sum of 101.54 crores.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan is a crowd puller for a reason and he has proved it multiple times. And with Alia Bhatt in the wing, success is bound to happen. In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, fans loved the chemistry of Varun and Alia. With Badrinath Ki Dulhania, fans only got to witness a better upgrade. It made a sum of 116.60 crores and holds 3rd place in March’s highest grossers.

Kesari

Akshay Kumar has his Kesari standing tall at the 2nd position. After taking a decent start on Holi, the film saw a huge rise in the following days. The deadly combination of emotional quotient and Akshay‘s star power worked a big-time which helped in putting 153 crores on board.

Baaghi 2

As mentioned, Tiger Shroff holds 1st place with his Baaghi 2. With a reputation in mass centres and youth, this Tiger’s film literally roared at the box office. Further, good word-of-mouth steered the film to cross the success path by making 165 crores in India alone.

