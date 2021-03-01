Ever since her MS Dhoni days, Disha Patani has been a national crush and still holds that place quite proudly. But more than just being a beauty, she has proved her dance and action skills with each passing project. Now, she enters the world darkness with Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, and her ‘close friend’ Tiger Shroff and his family are pouring loads of love for her.

Just a couple of hours ago, Disha took to her Instagram and shared of starting her work on Ek Villain Returns. In a picture, she could be seen in a black hoodie and showing her back to the camera. The hoodie has the film’s name written over it. Her caption reads, “And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohitsuri @balajimotionpictures.”

As soon as Disha Patani posted the update, Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff, wished her good luck. Tiger wrote, “All the best villain,” while his sister wrote, “Woohoo! All the best, my D. Kill it like you always do.” Apart from them, Ayesha too wished Disha good luck but we got to know about Disha’s new nickname. Ayesha wished “Wooooooohoooo!!! Kill it deeshesh.”

Take a look at the post below:

Speaking of Ek Villain Returns, the film also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in lead roles. It’s slated for a release on 11th February 2022.

Just a few days back, Disha Patani shared a video performing various jaw-dropping stunts and her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff was impressed and envious. She posted a video pulling off stunts such as backflips, cartwheels, flips and swinging. A stunned Tiger took to the comment section and wrote: “Woah wish I could do that.”

