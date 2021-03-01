Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 enjoyed a super successful run on television. Starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the Ekta Kapoor show began in September 2018. However last year, amid the lockdown, the show went off air. Majorly because the leading actor opted out and the makers reportedly could not find an apt replacement.

Several reasons why Parth decided to exit the show began doing rounds. From being negatively affected due to the accusations by Vikas Gupta to finding a Bollywood movie, a lot was being speculated. The actor has now come out in the open and laid all the rumours to rest.

In a conversation with Abhishek Khan, Parth Samthaan said that Kasuatii Zindagii Kay became too monotonous for him. Just not that, the actor added that he cannot do the same role for a very long time. He made a commitment to his family to stick to the show co-starring Erica Fernandes for two years. So, now that it was time, he couldn’t hold himself anymore!

Parth Samthaan even mentioned that he reaches his saturation point very quite easily. He also expressed his desire of wanting to explore different characters time and again.

Parth said, “As it was near to two years, it was my decision to fall out of it because I am an actor who reaches a saturation point very easily. I cannot be an actor who does the same sort of character for the next four to five years, even if it is going good or the show is number one.”

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is said to have been signed for a web series, Hero. Not much has been revealed but the actor keeps sharing glimpses of his preparation for the project.

