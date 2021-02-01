Parth Samthaan enjoys a tremendous buzz, all thanks to his massive fan base. The actor was last seen on TV screens in Kausatii Zindagii Kay. The show wrapped up amid the pandemic, especially because the actor decided to quit it. If rumours are to go by, the makers couldn’t find a proper replacement of Anurag Basu. Albeit temperatures have been raised as the handsome hunk has shared a picture in a bathrobe.

After a long time, Parth is finally back to being active on social media. The actor recently treated fans with his latest track, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. He was seen romancing Khushali Kumar in the music video. Apart from that, he also shared glimpses of his reunion with Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Aamna Shariff and friends!

The latest picture going viral is of Parth Samthaan posing in a bathrobe. The actor has shared a mirror selfie. He is dressed in a navy blue bathrobe and one can see a part of his chest revealing. From his bearded avatar to the long hair, fans are truly going gaga over their favourite!

“Weekend mood ! #home,” Parth Samthaan captioned his post.

Soon after Parth shared the pictures on social media, fans couldn’t help but storm the comment section.

A Parth Samthaan fan wrote, “Don’t do this to me all of sudden”

Another commented, “Oh my my m feeling garmi in this winter”

“Oh my poor heart !!!” commented another.

A user wrote, “Planning to kill us again.”

“Ab jaan hi lelo,” wrote another!

Well, clearly Parth Samthaan has left temperatures soaring for many!

Check out the picture below:

The actor will be next seen in a web series, titled Hero. It is reportedly the reason why he left Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the first place!

