Shaheer Sheikh was in the news recently over his recently released web series Paurashpur. The Zee5 show also starred Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde amongst others. It enjoyed a massive pre-release buzz but the response remained mixed. Irrespective, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor has a massive fan base, who continue to dig the slightest information about him. To begin with, he’s a football fanatic and has made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi.

Every Football fan has a bias towards one of the legendary players. Cristiano Ronaldo rose to fame with his pro skills at Manchester United. He eventually moved to Real Madrid and is now enjoying his fame in Juventus. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been the leading men of Barcelona for the longest time. There remains a constant debate between who between the both is GOAT!

It seems Shaheer Sheikh has made his pick. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself wearing the jersey of his favourite player. Accompanying him was a friend, standing beside him in the jersey of the opposition club. The Paurashpur actor decoded the image for his fans mentioning he and his friends were enjoying a game night!

The picture seems to be from the recent match between Juventus and Barcelona. Shaheer Sheikh was dressed in a #7 jersey. Yes, you got that right. He’s a Cristiano Ronaldo fan!

“#lastnight #boysnight #gamenight,” Shaheer captioned his post.

Check out the picture below:

We wonder what all the Messi fans rooting for Shaheer Sheikh all long have to say about this!

Meanwhile, Shaheer is currently enjoying his married life with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple tied the knot back in November 2020 amid the pandemic. A grand celebration is scheduled for Summer 2021.

