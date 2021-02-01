Kapil Sharma has been in the news lately for multiple reasons. His comedy show is going off-air. It is rumoured that the show is being affected by the lack of audience. Hence, the team has decided to take a small break until things get back to normal. But we have good news to rejoice! The comedian-actor has welcomed a baby boy with wife Ginni Chatrath.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was last Thursday that Kapil confirmed that Ginni was pregnant with their second child. During a #AskKapil session, a fan asked the comedian why his show was going off-air. To this, he replied, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” Another fan even asked him whether he wants a baby girl or a boy. Sharma was quick to answer that all he needs is a healthy baby, irrespective of the gender!

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma a while back, has made the big announcement on Twitter. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has shared that he and Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby boy. The little munchkin was welcomed to this world early morning today!

“Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude,” wrote Kapil Sharma.

Check out his tweet below:

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Hearty congratulations to Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath!

Meanwhile, it is being said that there is no plan to revamp The Kapil Sharma Show. With no audience and Kapil entering parenthood for the second time, the best decision was to take the show off-air for a while.

The Sony’s show is reportedly on a break for 3-month!

Must Read: RRR Release Date Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube