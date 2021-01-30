Kapil Sharma is one of the most established names in the entertainment industry right now. It’s all because of his sheer hard work and talent. Today, we are going to talk about his father and how the comedian reserved a seat for him on a plane in his memory.

Advertisement

Parents play an important role in our lives. From shaping up to our future to giving us the right kind of upbringing, they are the rock-solid foundation of our existence.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma’s father wanted to see him as a successful comedian but before Kapil could make it big in the industry, he lost his father to cancer. So, when the 39-year-old comedian travelled abroad for his show, he would book one extra ticket and reserve a seat for his father on the plane in his loving memory. How sweet!

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is going temporarily off-air and now, the comedian himself has confirmed the news and revealed that his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting a second baby and thus he’s taking some time off to spend with his wife.

Recently, the comedian asked his fans to ask questions using #AskKapil and one of the fans happened to ask him the reason behind the show going off-air.

The Twitter user asked, “@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil”. Replying to the same, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby”.

Finally, the cat is out of the bag!

Another Twitter user asked the comedian, “What you want for anayra ,,baby brother or sister? #askkapil”. Replying to the same, Kapil Sharma wrote, “boy or girl, tandrust ho bus”.’

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Do You Know Neil Nitin Mukesh Played Young Govinda In 1989 Film Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharnii? Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube