Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah undoubtedly is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. Any update about the show gets us all excited like kids. The show is what it is today because of its content and moreover the actors. Well, we have a piece of exciting news for all the Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak fans.

Director of TMKOC, Malav Rajda, shared a behind-the-scenes still on Saturday from the shoot of the sitcom. In it, Nayak is seen performing a scene. Keep scrolling further for more details.

After long, Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak was seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Friday’s episode. Malav called him an inspiration for everyone in the team. Posting the photo of Ghanshyam in Nattu’s get-up, Malav wrote, “He is an inspiration for the entire team… love you natu kaka…and best part is we all relate to him… ” pagar kab badhegi sethji.” Check out the picture below:

Ghanshyam Nayak had to stay away from the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to the pandemic and his surgery. He first shot after a gap of 9 months in December last year.

Back then he had said, “When the shooting began after the lockdown there was a law that restricted older actors beyond the age of 60 to shoot. Then I had to undergo major surgery. The operation was successful, and now health is good.”

While he was away, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed he was hooked to the daily soap and waiting to return.

Recently, the news of Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben‘s return was making headlines. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actresses husband said, “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

It was around the same time when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi said nobody is bigger than the show. He said, “I must confess that talks are still on between us, and we hope to reach a solution soon. We have been in talks with Disha for months now. Like I said before, nobody is bigger than the show.”

Well, whatever it is we know the show is still going to go on and win our hearts.

