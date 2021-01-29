Indian audiences not only love watching daily soaps but also love to watch reality shows – lockdown or no lockdown. In the past few years, reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, Splitsvilla and many others entertained us with their twists and turns. Some of the contestants in the shows were welcoming but some have been not so welcoming.

Advertisement

While the reality shows thrive on chaos and controversies, some of the contestants were too much to handle. Here is a list of the worst contestants who were abusive on the shows.

Kamal Rashid Khan

Advertisement

KRK, who gave films like Deshdrohi and Deshdrohi 2, appeared on Bigg Boss season 3. His weird attitude, abusive behaviour, and cheap language took over the BB house and created havoc. His fight with Rohit Verma is well remembered. During the fight, he threw a glass bottle at him but instead it hit Shamita Shetty. Following the incident, he was thrown out of the house.

Imam Siddiqui

Imam Siddiqui entered the Big Boss season 6 house with a wild card entry. As he entered the house, he kicked up a storm with his very abusive attitude. He picked up a fight with every other contestant. He is one of the worst contestants in Bigg Boss history.

Swami Om

Swami Om was one the most controversial figure in the entire history of the Bigg Boss house. He was also one of the worst, irritating, dirty, and abusive contestants. He was a part of Season 10 and picked up a fight with his co-contestants in the house. However, he was eventually thrown out of the house.

Sonali Phogat

The actress-politician may not be the worst contestant but was abusive no less. She was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14 season. Her fight with Rubina Dilaik was an ugly one for which Salman Khan also reprimanded her for her abusive behaviour in the house.

Palak Johal

Palak Johal aka Gurmeet Kaur appeared in MTV Roadies season 6. She was one of the most abusive contestants of the popular reality show. Later, she even lashed out at the producers of the show and said that the show is planned and fake!

So which one of the contestants do you remember? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s Jodi Breaks This Record On Social Media & We’re Rooting For #SidNaaz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube