Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are definitely one of the cutest “couples” any Bigg Boss season has ever given to us. It is still not clear if they are dating or not, but whatever it is, their camaraderie is winning million hearts.
Advertisement
Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s popularity sees no bounds. Ever since they have appeared in BB 13, they have been a favourite of the fans. Together, they are called SidNaaz, and millions of shippers root for them each day, every day so much that they have now become the first onscreen couple in Asia to break a humongous record on Instagram. Want to know how? Then keep scrolling further.
Advertisement
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s hashtag SidNaaz has been used over 2 Million posts, and that’s a great record to make, indeed! As soon as this record got broken on Instagram, #SidNaaz fans started congratulating both the stars on social media. A fan wrote, “Congratulations Sidnazz @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill God bless you both abundantly Keep smiling, shining and thank you for spreading Love to all. King and Queen of our hearts we love you forever. #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG #Sidnazz.” Another one wrote, “King SidharthCrown Queen ShehnaazCrown Asia’s Number 1 on Insta Posts with 2Million impressions… Feeling is just awesome #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG & soon will become No1 in world.”
Trending
Check out some of the tweets od Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans below:
King Sidharth👑 Queen Shehnaaz👑 Asia’s Number 1 on Insta Posts with 2Million impressions… Feeling is just awesome #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG & soon will become No1 in world.. pic.twitter.com/I31zdibl0C
— 🌹Rose☆SidNaaz (@Rose_isFae) January 28, 2021
What what what what what what 😭😭😭😭😭 Sidharth insta story on #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG m crying now ….. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/C78CwTPJ3x
— 🌹Rose☆SidNaaz (@Rose_isFae) January 28, 2021
Congratulations Sidnazz @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill
God bless you both abundantly Keep smiling, shining and thank you for spreading Love to all. King and Queen of our hearts we love you forever. #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG #Sidnazz pic.twitter.com/RyJLkRaq9Q
— Yasmin (@Yasmin81998869) January 28, 2021
Most Popular Couple SidNaaz#2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG
“We Love SidNaaz” 💕
Our King and Queen@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/lrpLrjQTej
— Harmanjot Kaur (@Harmanj15930273) January 28, 2021
The Power @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill Hold,Literally No one can .Happiest moment for all the Lovely #SidNaaz Fans as #SidharthShukla acknowledged the activity”#2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG“did by Fans & he Shared on his IG Story,World’s 2nd & Asia’s 1st Couple with 2M posts On IG pic.twitter.com/2qfzTLbg6a
— ASHISH (@SIDNAAZ_BOND) January 28, 2021
Sidharth even acknowledged this and thanked all his fans on his Insta stories.
On the work front, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have appeared in several songs together. Starting with Bhula Dunga to the latest one Shona Shona, all their singles have broken several records. It is being reported that they are going to be seen in another song soon for which they shot in Goa. Apart from that, Sid will be seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.
Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan’s Family To Send Defamation Notice To Vikas Gupta After His Blackmail Claims!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement