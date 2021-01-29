Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are definitely one of the cutest “couples” any Bigg Boss season has ever given to us. It is still not clear if they are dating or not, but whatever it is, their camaraderie is winning million hearts.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s popularity sees no bounds. Ever since they have appeared in BB 13, they have been a favourite of the fans. Together, they are called SidNaaz, and millions of shippers root for them each day, every day so much that they have now become the first onscreen couple in Asia to break a humongous record on Instagram. Want to know how? Then keep scrolling further.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s hashtag SidNaaz has been used over 2 Million posts, and that’s a great record to make, indeed! As soon as this record got broken on Instagram, #SidNaaz fans started congratulating both the stars on social media. A fan wrote, “Congratulations Sidnazz @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill God bless you both abundantly Keep smiling, shining and thank you for spreading Love to all. King and Queen of our hearts we love you forever. #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG #Sidnazz.” Another one wrote, “King SidharthCrown Queen ShehnaazCrown Asia’s Number 1 on Insta Posts with 2Million impressions… Feeling is just awesome #2MPostsForSidNaazOnIG & soon will become No1 in world.”

Check out some of the tweets od Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans below:

Sidharth even acknowledged this and thanked all his fans on his Insta stories.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have appeared in several songs together. Starting with Bhula Dunga to the latest one Shona Shona, all their singles have broken several records. It is being reported that they are going to be seen in another song soon for which they shot in Goa. Apart from that, Sid will be seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.

