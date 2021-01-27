Sidharth Shukla Throws Shehnaaz Gill Into The Pool During Birthday Celebrations, Watch

Sidharth Shukla has revamped his career with Bigg Boss 13. The craze has been such that the actor recently even hosted the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar in absence of Salman Khan. But when we talk about his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, things are no less. The beauty is celebrating her 28th birthday today and the videos are going viral all over the internet.

The Shona Shona beauty herself shared glimpses to her midnight celebrations. To our surprise, it is not just Sidharth but other family members too are a part of the bash. Starting from the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s mother to his sisters and friends, the frame witnesses many family faces.

In one of the videos, Shehnaaz Gill could be seen donning a cute white nightsuit. There are plans of throwing her into the pool already going on in the background. She cuts the cake in presence of her closed ones and then goes onto feed it to Sidharth Shukla first.

In another video, post the cake cutting ceremony, Sidharth Shukla along with a friend lifts Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi singer gets birthday bumps and then is thrown into the pool. It is indeed a funny moment to witness but SidNaaz’s chemistry surely has our heart.

Shehnaaz shared the video and captioned it, “Love u all.” Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill last appeared in Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar’s music video, Shona Shona. The couple also has been shooting in Punjab and a project is definitely on the cards!

Sidharth also made a lot of noise with his presence as the host on last Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode even witnessed his unite with Rashami Desai.

