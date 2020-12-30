Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are in Goa for a music video shoot. Reportedly, it’s a romantic track which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it is slated to be released during Valentine’s Day next year.

Now it seems Sidharth and Shehnaaz are living it up in Goa as one of the videos of them dancing to their hit track Shona Shona is going viral on social media. The two were seen performing the hook step with Riyaz sandwiched between them. Their adorable moments are being loved by fans.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen dressed in a pink coloured hoodie while Sidharth Shukla is seen sporting a casual Tee and jeans. The video was shared by producer Raghav Sharma on his Instagram stories and soon fans of the couple began to react to the video. Take a look at the video below:

Here are SidNaaz fans are going gaga over their groovy and fun self.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. On the very first day itself, the two hit it off and the two became closer than ever. She also proclaimed her love for Sidharth on the show itself. However, he did not much open up on his feeling for the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, the actor had recently opened up about his fan’s love on ETimes. He said, “Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”

What do you think about the happy couple grooving together at a party in Goa? Let us know in the comments.

