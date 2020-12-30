Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are in Goa for a music video shoot. Reportedly, it’s a romantic track which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it is slated to be released during Valentine’s Day next year.
Now it seems Sidharth and Shehnaaz are living it up in Goa as one of the videos of them dancing to their hit track Shona Shona is going viral on social media. The two were seen performing the hook step with Riyaz sandwiched between them. Their adorable moments are being loved by fans.
Shehnaaz Gill is seen dressed in a pink coloured hoodie while Sidharth Shukla is seen sporting a casual Tee and jeans. The video was shared by producer Raghav Sharma on his Instagram stories and soon fans of the couple began to react to the video. Take a look at the video below:
Here are SidNaaz fans are going gaga over their groovy and fun self.
Sidharth partying with Raghav, Riyaz and Shehnaaz 😂😂😂😂#SidharthShukla #SidsEndeavours pic.twitter.com/7WktuY7x9e
— Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) December 29, 2020
Just see the initial few seconds, sid is holding her with both hands
Later puts one hand on riyaz ka shoulder and the other hand free 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🧿🧿🧿🧿⚫⚫⚫⚫⚫pic.twitter.com/cpEu5XmNrf
— 𝑺𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒈𝒆𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌//Raghav Anshul Stan😴💖🦋✨ (@Ruhaani77) December 30, 2020
Okay the way he pulled her cheeks then hoodie then encircled his arms on her shoulder to keep her close and safe lastly when he said , ” Meko bhejna hai ”
Mera ovary exploit horahe 😭
Riyaz ko gaali mat do bechara Just friends k bich fasgayatha to maintain the tag#SidNaazInGoa pic.twitter.com/dvFRfHT4Rs
— katha 💫 #DMFDevManush (@daffahojaosare) December 30, 2020
Sidharth Possessive urf Protective Shukla Is my FAVORITE 💋❤❤
Riyaz 🌚🔪#SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/9vThWld6DM
— Sanah ♡ (@iamlovablee) December 30, 2020
SIDHARTH to Raghav
“ Shonashona lgao“
While It’s Already Being PLAYED 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
They are happiest being their happy selves That’s all Matters 😭😭💜#SidNaazInGoa #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/5MP79OPQoV
— P. I. E. C. E. S 🍁 || #DMF STAN😎 (@Sorlet04) December 30, 2020
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. On the very first day itself, the two hit it off and the two became closer than ever. She also proclaimed her love for Sidharth on the show itself. However, he did not much open up on his feeling for the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.
Meanwhile, the actor had recently opened up about his fan’s love on ETimes. He said, “Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”
What do you think about the happy couple grooving together at a party in Goa? Let us know in the comments.
