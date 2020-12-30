Bigg Boss 14 is getting uglier by the day! From argument to even physical fights – viewers are getting to see all the different colours of the contestants this season. The latest in the limelight for their behaviour is Jasmin Bhasin following her ‘assault’ on Rakhi Sawant yesterday.

Advertisement

For the unversed, in yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin smashed a bird head on Rakhi leading to the latter crying and saying she has injured her nose. Now Sawant’s husband, Ritesh, has opened up about the incident. Rea don to know what he has to say.

Advertisement

In conversation with SpotboyE, Rakhi Sawant’s husband condemned Jasmin Bhasin’s action and questioned why a stricter punishment wasn’t vented out. He said, “Bigg Boss is a mind game and we cannot accept any physical assault. And above that I could see people laughing at her. I am disappointed that Bigg sBoss didn’t take a strict action against Jasmin Bhasin. Few weeks back when Vikas Gupta had pushed Arshi Khan in the swimming pool he was asked to leave the house whereas here Jasmin was just condemned about the same.”

Fuming with Jasmin Bhasin’s behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14, Ritesh said, “In spite of hurting Rakhi so much and seeing her crying Jasmin had no guilt about it. In fact I could see her saying ‘Jo mujhse panga lega ye hoga’ what sort of attitude is this? And then she is kicking that duck face. If you hurt somebody at least have the courtesy to say sorry.”

He continued, “Rakhi ko hurt karke usko hi attitude dikha rahi hai and that is not acceptable. Agar ye same chiz uske saath hoti to usko pata chalta.”

When asked if the Bigg Boss 14 contestant had any issues with her nose, Rakhi Sawant’s husband claimed, “Rakhi ke nose pe injury hai kyunki uska bhaut pehle accident hua tha jiske baad usko wapas banaya gaya. And I guess everyone already knows that”.

During the Bigg Boss 14 episode, we see Jasmin Bhasin crying and saying Rakhi Sawant is trying to spoil her image by making such accusation. Reacting to the same Sawant’s husband said, “Uski image hai kya? To be honest I even don’t know what she has done in her life. Her real intentions were clear in her actions and public is not a fool they could see what has happened. Aap Rakhi ko chhot phauchake hass rahe ho jabki Rakhi ka badapan ye hai ki vo keh rahi main nahi chahti usko strict punishment mile. And then not even once she went and apologised to my wife for doing wrong. So I guess she has herself shown her real image to the world.”

What are your thoughts on this fight between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin?

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh Twins With Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor In A Recent Pic From Bhutan & We’re In Awe Of Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube