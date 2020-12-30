Aditya Narayan is witnessing a very special phase in his personal life. The Indian Idol host got married to his long-time girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the singer opens up on the fallouts of his parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Read on for all the lessons he learnt!

As most know, Udit Narayan got married to Deepa Narayan Jha back in 1985. The couple welcomed Aditya together in 1992. The Shaapit actor recently opened up on his relationship and fights with his wife Shweta. He said his parents’ relationship has taught him a lot.

Aditya Narayan began, “Relationship is a very funny thing. And what happens in a relationship, can only be understood by the people involved. Aur kisiko, 2 rupiya (rupees) bhi samajh nahi ayega. And I learnt this from my parents. When you’re young, it’s like a sponge absorbing information all the time.”

Detailing father Udit Narayan and Deepa’s relation, Aditya Narayan continued, “Mai raat ko dekhta tha, bade inke WWF chal rahe hai. Full khicha taani (and screaming). I used to get tensed when they threatened to leave each other. I used to think, ‘ab toh gaye.’ Then I used to wake up in the morning, they would be all loving again saying, ‘arey my Udit and my Deepa.’ Mera dimag hill jata tha, ki raat ko dekha wo sach hai, ya ye sach hai.”

He concluded, “Over the years I realized, they are like this only. Then I started observing other parents, and they were the same too. So, I understood the dynamic can only be understood and left to those two people.”

Shweta Agarwal who was also a part of the conversation added that they have grown stronger over the years. Check out the exclusive conversation below:



