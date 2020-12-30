Remo D’Souza recently had a near-death experience when he suffered a heart stroke. His health degraded in no time and he found himself in the hospital post that. The choreographer-filmmaker is now opening up about his ailment and how it came in as a surprise. Remo is also indebted to Salman Khan who has been a constant support for him and his family. Below is what he exactly has to say about the same. Read on.

Remo in a recent chat recalled the day he suffered the heart attack. The filmmaker says he was not feeling very well then so he decided to cancel hi gym session. The stroke happened when he stepped out of the elevator in his building. He revealed that his right artery had a 100 percent blockage. He explained how a heart works at 55 percent after a stroke but his was at 25 and that made things serious.

Talking to TOI Remo D’Souza said, “Usually, a normal human heart works at 55% and when I was taken to the hospital, it was working only 25%. Yeh mere saath kaise ho gaya (How did this happen to me)? I keep a check on my body from time to time. It is probably hereditary, pre-workout session or work stress.”

The filmmaker further spoke about Salman Khan who he and wife Lizelle call angel. Remo D’Souza spoke how she is more connected to Khan and approached him. Salman was constantly on his toes to see that D’Souza gets best of the care.

“We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors,” Remo D’Souza said.

The two have worked together on Race 3. We wish Remo a speedy recovery.

