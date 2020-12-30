Amid the pandemic, many of the biggies like Coolie No 1, Laxmii took the digital route. But one superstar adamant on a theatrical release is Salman Khan. He has been waiting for things to get normal and has promised fans to deliver his Eid Dhamaka in 2021. But it seems Radhe will only bear profits even amid these tough times! Read on for all the scoop.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Disha Patani as the female lead. Randeep Hooda will be seen as the antagonist. The film directed by Prabhudheva was earlier planned for a released on Eid this year. However, coronavirus pandemic spoilt all the plans and Bhaijaan fans are still anticipating the big release.

Now, as per reports, Salman Khan has signed a deal worth 230 crores with Zee Studios. The film was earlier planned to release in collaboration with YRF on a commission basis. But the superstar decided to sign a fixed deal with Zee that ensures no losses on his end.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama confirms the same as, “Salman Khan has sold the satellite, theatrical (India + Overseas), digital and music rights of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs. 230 crores, which is the biggest deal in Covid times. They have been discussing the possibility of collaboration all through the lockdown and the deal was finally cracked early in December. It’s a reasonable deal that has led to a stable profit for Salman whereas Zee, too, doesn’t have many risks involved given that Salman’s films command a great return value in terms of digital and satellite viewing side by side music streaming on various platforms.”

The report continues, “It’s a blanket deal, and a beginning of partnership for the two. Salman’s production, Kaagaz featuring Pankaj Tripathi, too, is seeing a premiere on Zee’s streaming platform. He also has a multi-film satellite deal with Zee Network and his last 3 releases – Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3 – saw the world television premiere on Zee Cinema.”

Well, at least that ensures Salman Khan’s plans of releasing the film in 2021. Who else is excited?

