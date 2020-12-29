Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a joyous moment of dressing up in something she embroidered herself.

Advertisement

The actress posted an Instagram selfie in a white shirt that has her embroidery on it.

Advertisement

“The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai ‘Tai’! #TwinningWithTai,” she wrote with the image.

Twinkle chose to create a bespectacled woman’s face in red and blue on the shirt.

Back in August, Twinkle had shared the image of the embroidery when the work was in progress. She had mentioned that she finds peace in what she describes as thread therapy.

Earlier, on July 26, she had shared a video of herself doing embroidery.

She wrote: “While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work’.”

Twinkle Khanna on Monday uploaded a hilarious post that the fans found amusing.

Twinkle shared a WhatsApp forwarded image that shows the poster of her film, “Mela“, pasted on a truck. The poster has a picture of actor Tinu Verma, who played the role of villain Gujjar in the 2000 release.

Reacting to it, Twinkle Khanna quipped: “Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation.”

“Hilarious,” a user commented.

“Your humour is so good,” another one wrote.

“Mela“, which failed at the box office, also starred Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan. “I don’t think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest,” Twinkle Khanna had told IANS.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Recollects Imitating Michael Jackson, Says “What A Failure I Was!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube