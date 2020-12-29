Poonam Pandey has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. She has been grabbing media attention for trouble in her marriage and filming an obscene video on a Goa beach in a rude shock. Now the actress is once again making headlines after her account has been hacked.

The actress has been quite active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform. Her social media account is her primary source of engagement with her fans. Scroll down to read more on what happened.

During an interview with Times Of India, Poonam Pandey said, “I realised that my account was hacked into after I failed to log in. I am stressed because I am very active on Instagram and it has been wrongfully taken away from me. It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it. I just hope the miscreant doesn’t misuse it. I am trying to reach the Instagram officials and hoping to get my original account back.”

Poonam also said, “While my followers are connecting with me on Twitter, I have created a new page and hoping they will move to the new page. I urge everyone to not reply to anything that’s coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon.”

Poonam Pandey also made headlines a few weeks ago when she filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay. Her complaint came two days after she grabbed all the possible limelight with their wedding pictures. At that time, the actress during a conversation with the publication said that she would like to end the marriage, as it had turned toxic and abusive.

Poonam said, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

However, a few days later, the couple resolved their differences and reconciled. Poonam Pandey even shared loved up pictures on social media.

