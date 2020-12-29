Amitabh Bachchan is without a doubt one of the biggest stars not only in the country but across the globe. Just imagine what would happen when AB imitated Michael Jackson… Is your guess an explosive scene on screen? Well, according to the senior actor, it was a failure.

Sr Bachchan took to his social media handle today and shared a throwback picture of him dressed like MJ while sticking a pose that’s almost synonym with the late pop singer. Scroll down to check out the pic and read what the actor wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the Instagram post, “… when Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati .. What a failure I was !!”

Replying to Amitabh Bachchan’s post, Mouni Roy commented with a king emoji and a red heart. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Wooaaaah!!!! KING!” Ranveer Singh was among the first to react to this post; he dropped in a king’s crown for the Shanshah of Bollywood.

Besides these actors, many of his fans took to the comments section expressing their love for the superstar recreating Michael Jackson’s look. Many shared hearts, fire emojis and praises for Amitabh Bachchan’s look as MJ. Some fan comments included, “What an amazing photo,” “Still u are the best sir,” and many more.

Talking about the film in which the actor attempted replicating Michael Jackson’s look, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati released in 1988. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani. The film was a dud at the box office.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a plate full of upcoming projects. The actor will soon feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. Well, for someone well passed his 70s, this is a hectic schedule.

