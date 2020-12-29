Amitabh Bachchan comes second in line after Akshay Kumar to have the longest lineup and completing it in an organised way. The actor who is busy working on his quiz show right now is surrounded by numerous confirmed and gazillion speculated projects as we speak. Amid all these is the tea today. If the latest goss is anything to go by Big B seems to have got on board for yet another project. The megastar is reportedly collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya and Boman Irani for a family drama and below is all you need to know about the same.

Amitabh Bachchan is right now shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and wants to wrap up the film soon. After this, the megastar plans to get in the sets of MayDay that also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Devgn is also the director and has already begun work on the film in Hyderabad. The latest reports now have an update about his project post this too.

As per a report in Filmfare, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani who have been in talks with Hun Aapke Hai Kaun filmmaker have decided to work with him. It is being said that Big B has loved the script and wants to do the film. The portal says that Bachchan plays a patriarch in the film that revolves around strong family values. Are we revisiting the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum days again? Anyhow, it will be exciting to see Big B in a family drama after a long time.

The portal says that Amitabh Bachchan will begin work on Sooraj Barjatya’s yet-untitled film in the first quarter of 2021. Before that, he will be wrapping up Ajay Devgn’s directorial that has become one of the most anticipated Bollywood films.

As for Barjatya, alongside the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, the filmmaker is also reuniting with his Prem in 2022. Yes, you read that right. Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are joining hands for yet another film in 2022 and the filmmaker is also shaping up that one.

How excited are you for this fresh actor-director pairing? Let us know in the comments section below.

