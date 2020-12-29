It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan are equally popular like their dad, if not more! Every time they drop a picture or a video on their social media handles, it goes viral in no time.

While Aryan is not that active on social media, Suhana makes her fans drool over the pictures that she shares on Insta every now and then. Once again, a new video of Aryan has been doing the rounds of social media, heavily.

In the viral video, Aryan Khan shows off his musical talent that the world is unaware of. The viral clip sees the star kid crooning Hollywood singer Charlie Puth’s Attention song while strumming a guitar. Check out the video below:

Aryan Khan is seen wearing a light green open buttoned shirt that he paired with a white round neck t-shirt. Holding a guitar, Aryan show’s off his melodious voice. Aryan’s fan club has shared the video, and it has already got more than 25k views.

Meanwhile, reports around Aryan making his Bollywood debut make headlines every now and then. Earlier speaking on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh Khan had said his elder son is not that keen on becoming an actor. He had said on the show, “He looks nice, he’s tall and…okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer.”

Not only that, SRK had even revealed that another reason that Aryan Khan doesn’t want to walk on his footsteps is because of inevitable comparisons. SRK is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan in a cameo role.

Well, after looking at the above video, we are sure that he has all the capabilities of becoming a heartthrob if he makes his entry into Bollywood soon. What do you think?

