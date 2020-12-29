Coolie No 1 released last week to a mixed response by the audience. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film is a remake to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s original version. It was helmed by the OG director David Dhawan himself. However, despite the massive buzz and rising stars, the film failed to appeal to the audiences.

As soon as the film released, Twitter was stormed with opinions. Many thought that the film nowhere matches the standards set by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Not just that, many even expressed the veteran actor’s reaction via hilarious memes.

Amidst it all, Coolie No 1 has become the second worst-rated film of Bollywood in IMDb. Yes, you heard that right. The Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer has even surpassed box office duds like Race 3, Himmatwala, Humshakals to reach that low on the list.

Currently, the worst-rated film remains to be Sadak 2 with 1.1 stars. Following this is now Coolie No 1 which is now rated 1.3. Kiara Advani’s latest outing Indoo Ki Jawani is also a part of the list with 1.4 stars. KRK’s famous Desh Drohi is positioned 4th on the list with a rating of 1.5.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is very much ahead in this race with 1.9 stars. That must be a sigh of relief for fans, wouldn’t it?

Meanwhile, Koimoi recently spoke to Sara Ali Khan and asked her take on leading a solo film. The actress, however, said that it’s not how she works on her career. She said, “I don’t know, it’s never about that for me. My career for me has never been about, ‘aaj commercial film karte hai, kal serious ya parso solo film karte hai or Ranveer (Singh) ke sath karte hai.’ Aisa nahi hota. Mere liye hamesha ye hota hai ki agar koi mujhe koi kahaani sunaye, and mujhe lagta hai ye kahani mujhe suhani hai. Ab wo chahe wo kahaani mai akeli suna rahi hu yam era chota hissa hai ya bohot bada hai – at the end of the day, I do want to tell good and relevant stories.”

