It’s a not such a good morning for fans of Telugu actor Ram Charan. The Magadheera actor, on Tuesday (December 29) morning tweeted that he has tested COVID-19 positive. Read on to know what he wrote.

Advertisement

Today morning, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor shared the news on his social media handles. In it, he requested all who were in close contact with him recently to get tested.

Advertisement

Ram Charan also shared a statement along with the tweet. There he revealed that he is asymptomatic, but he is currently quarantined at home. His tweet read, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.” His statement read, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.”

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Since Ram Charan’s tweet made its way to social media, many fans have sent in good well and recovery messages. One user wrote, “Stay safe anna…bayatiki inka ramaku koddhi rojulu …. A functions ki velladhu.. take care anna …. Cinemalu edo roju teesukovacchu .. maku nuvvu kavali…” Another tweeted, “#GetWellSoonCharan hope for ur speedy recovery anna..! You will comeback with more strength and more energy. Lots of love anna” A third tweeted, “Get well Soon Anna Persevering face Don’t worry Anna We Fans with You Taka care & Everything will be change”

While Ram Charan is currently in recovery, his father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi tested COVID-19 positive last month. But, he later explained that he was COVID negative and that his initial result turned out to be positive due to a ‘faulty PCR-kit.’

Ram Charan will soon feature in S.S Rajamouli’s RRR co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and others.

Get well soon, Ram Charan.

Must Read: Rajinikanth Fans Rejoice! Thalaiva Gets Discharged From Hospital, But Advised Complete Bed Rest

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube