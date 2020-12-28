Actor Rahul Ravi, who is known for making his debut in Malayalam series Ponnambili opposite Malavika Wales, has tied the knot with Lakshmi S Nair. The duo got married as per Hindu traditional wedding on Sunday, 27th December. The wedding pictures are out and the couple looks amazing.

In the pictures, we see Rahul Ravi donning traditional Mundu and Shirt while Lakshmi S Nair looked stunning in a designer Kasavu saree.

Before the wedding, the netizens were gushing over the pictures from the Sangeeth function. Rahul Ravi has shared some lovey-dovey pictures from their pre-wedding shoots. While sharing the pictures, Rahul wrote, “It was just another normal day when I met her first, Then I felt it better…Each day after that was better and special for me. Then onwards it was not my day but my life was getting better..with her beautiful smile and talks..then I realised that the girl who is in my life is not just a girl..” she is my life”… thank you @lakshmi.s.nair._ for brightening up my life and being my life…Love u loads…waiting for our big day.”

The fan clubs of the celebrities also uploaded pictures and videos of Rahul Ravi and Lakshmi S Nair. Have a look at the pictures and videos here.

Rahul Ravi is best known for playing the lead role in the multilingual drama Nandini and with this, he set his foot in the South Indian Television industry. He has featured in a lot of TV shows and also hosted the fourth season of popular reality Show D4 Dancer.

We wish Rahul Ravi and Lakshmi S Nair a happy married life. You can wish the couple in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

