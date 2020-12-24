Superstar Mahesh Babu, today unveiled the motion poster of the much awaited movie – Thank You Brother! It is an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Ramesh Raparthi featuring Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin in the lead. The movie also features Mounika Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Archana Ananth, Viva Harsha, Annapurnamma and Adarsh Balakrishna in key roles.

Commenting on the motion poster launch of the movie, lead actress of the movie, Anasuya Bharadwaj said “Thank You Brother! is one of the most interesting and challenging projects which I have been a part of. The film is the story, of a pregnant woman (Anasuya Bharadwaj) and a millionaire playboy (Viraj Ashwin), crossing each other’s paths in an extra ordinary situation in an unusual post lockdown scenario. While we all have to wait just a little bit more to know what happens next and whether Viraj Ashwin and I get out of this trouble, how we got into this trouble and much more; but what I can confidently say is that Thank You Brother! is going to be one roller coaster of emotions. The movie is extremely close to my heart and just like everyone else, I am also eagerly looking forward to the film’s release.”

Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ashwin Viraj can be seen stuck in an elevator in the intriguing motion poster. See the poster here:



