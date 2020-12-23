Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the titular character, has recently been in the news for its shooting schedule. But unfortunately, the film is making the headlines today for a not so happy reason.

As per a report, Bhansali and lead actress Alia have all landed in a legal soup. Read on to know more about it.

As reported by BollywoodLife, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi film is in legal trouble. Family members of Gangubai have filed a case against the director and actress Alia Bhatt in the Bombay civil court. Their case raises objections to the story of the film.

The portal also reported that not only Gangubai’s family members but also Mafia Queens of Mumbai writer, Hussain Zaidi has also filed a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Zaida’s book mentioned above.

During a recent conversation with Koimoi, author Hussain Zaidi said, “Whoever has read Gangubai Kathiawadi’s story in Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, knows that her journey begins when she was 17 till she turned 70.” She added that Alia Bhatt would be seen donning different looks in the film as it will show various shades in her personality.

Koimoi also reported that actress Huma Qureshi had joined the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. A source close to the development told us, “Huma will appear in a Qawwali dance sequence and has been preparing for her scenes for a while now. An interesting set has been erected for this sequence.” The insider added, “Huma and Sanjay are quite excited about this special number.”

Alia Bhatt, who was away from the Gangubai Kathiawadi set owing to the pandemic, was excited to resume shooting. In a conversation with a leading daily, she said, “It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation.”

