BMC Vs Kangana Ranaut is a showdown the country was glued to some weeks ago. After the hearing of Ranaut’s plea, there were not many updates on the same. As per the latest buzz, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has summoned the BMC Commissioner on January 20, 2021, in connection with the office demolition row that overshadowed all the possible mainstream headlines. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, the Bombay High Court ruled in the favour of Kangana. They quashed the notice of demolition by BMC. It was also said that Kangana deserves compensation for the loss the row has caused her. After this Thane-based lawyer, Aditya Mishra approach3d the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission and filed a complaint against the corporation.

As per a report, Aditya Mishra had called the move against Kangana Ranaut a violation of human rights. Mishra also attached fresh reports with his complaint to the MHRC. The commission took the December 21 report into consideration and has summoned the BMC Commissioner for questioning in the same matter. Mishra has requested MHRC to ask the corporation to give a detailed report of what action was taken against the ones who carried the illegal task.

As per India Today, Aditya Mishra in his complaint supporting Kangana Ranaut said, “If any action by the state or its agencies pertaining to someone’s private property is found to be illegal, then it is a violation of human rights. Even article 300 A of Indian Constitution protects this right to property to be a valuable constitutional right and stipulates the due process of law.”

“When the act of BMC is found to be illegal by Bombay High Court in razing of the bungalow of Kangana Ranaut, then it is a crystal clear case of violation of human rights as well in light of the judgment of Supreme Court,” he added.

