Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most heated sequels as far as the buzz is concerned. Thanks to the memes, it’s now a part of Bollywood’s pop-culture, and that’s the reason behind this sudden urge of the sequel. The reports of Akshay Kumar giving the nod for the project came in a surprise for the fans.

But, there’s a whole lot of things going behind the scenes which might be the reason behind the delay of the film. It has already gone through multiple modifications, and it had some valid reasons for the same. Now, according to the latest reports, it seems Akshay had a couple of conditions before getting into the project.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, “Producer Firoz Nadiadwala spoke to Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3. Akshay decided to come on board, but he had two conditions. One, he wanted Dream Girl (2019) director Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct the film. He felt that Raaj knew how to handle a masala comic caper and that this was evident with his first film. Secondly, Akshay asked for 70% profit sharing.”

It also adds, “Firoz Nadiadwala, however, refused, due to the second condition. Raaj Shaandilyaa also humbly refused as he knew that Hera Pheri was an iconic franchise and he thought he would not be able to do justice to it.”

Folks down at BH also contacted Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for a comment, and he said, “Yes I was approached for Hera Pheri 3. But the dates were clashing with my next directorial venture, and there were few other reasons. Hence, I couldn’t do it.” He also adds, “I had worked with Firoz sir earlier in Welcome Back as a dialogue writer, and hence I know him well.”

