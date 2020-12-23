Kareena Kapoor Khan’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita aren’t legally divorced but they have been living separate lives. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Randhir opened up about his separation with his wife and the equation she shares with her. Kareena Kapoor has reacted on the same. Read the scoop to know more.

Randhir agrees that Babita is a crucial part of his life. He added that it’s her choice to live separately because she didn’t like that he used to come home late that too drunk.

Randhir Kapoor said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, “She’s a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown-up people, and we preferred to stay separately, we are not enemies. She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?”

Meanwhile, while talking to Mojo story, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot. He is not very in-your-face because he is someone who has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone who is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for us and I know it.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren’t exactly going the way they planned, so it’s better that they don’t stay together but they can still be friends and sometimes, take decisions about the kids. It’s not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful.”

