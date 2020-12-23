Hrithik Roshan’s ex-spouse Sussanne Khan recently made headlines when the news of her arrest for violating social distancing norms at a posh club in Mumbai came out in the media. The reports also claimed that singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were also booked for the same reason.

However, Sussanne took to social media and issued an official statement clarifying that she wasn’t arrested. She also praised the Mumbai Police. She captioned her Instagram post as “my humble clarification”.

Sussanne Khan wrote, “Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible.”

Sussanne Khan added, “I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussane.” Have a look at the post here.

For the unversed, PTI earlier reported that 34 people were arrested under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Meanwhile, after Sussanne Khan’s incident, Suresh Raina’s rep also issued a statement which read, “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols.”

